Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.