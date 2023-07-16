State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $33,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT opened at $68.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

