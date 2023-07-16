Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

