Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

