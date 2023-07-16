Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 747 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

