Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

