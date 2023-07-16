Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 206 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.4 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.06.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.00 million. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

