Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 214 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after buying an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $45,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

