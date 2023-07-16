Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 319 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,018,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $718.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $741.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

