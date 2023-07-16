Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 5,909 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unum Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

