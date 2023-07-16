Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 266 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.