Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.27.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

