Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.