Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $251,000 Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $1,072,436 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.