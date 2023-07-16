Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $131,000 in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,957 shares during the period.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

