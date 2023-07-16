Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $262,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.52 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.82 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $741.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

