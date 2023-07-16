Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

