Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $131,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 2.0 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

