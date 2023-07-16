Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $273,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE NRG opened at $36.45 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

