Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases Shares of 3,575 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

