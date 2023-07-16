Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,602 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.