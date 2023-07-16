Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 26,510 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

