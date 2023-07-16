Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $203,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

