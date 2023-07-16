Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $460,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.69. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

