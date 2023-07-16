Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

