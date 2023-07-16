Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

