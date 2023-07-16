Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.91 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.15.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

