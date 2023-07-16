Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $24.42 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.