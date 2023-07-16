Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

