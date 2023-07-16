Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 38,484 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,484 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

