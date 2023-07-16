Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.45. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

