The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $41,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

NYSE BK opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

