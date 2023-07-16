The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,681 shares of company stock worth $73,628,034. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $238.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.