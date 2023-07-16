The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kroger worth $40,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

