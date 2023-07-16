The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

