The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0 %

DIS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

