UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,573 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 5.5% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $196,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.