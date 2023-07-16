UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

