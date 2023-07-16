Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

