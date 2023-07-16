Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $193,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 206,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

