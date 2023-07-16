Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $244.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

