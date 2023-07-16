Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

