Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.