Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 358.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

