8,561 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Crown Castle comprises about 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $115.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

