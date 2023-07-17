Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 1,608 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Southern by 56.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after buying an additional 743,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

