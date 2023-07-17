Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 580 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

