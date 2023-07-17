Adirondack Trust Co. Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $464.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.20 and its 200 day moving average is $466.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

