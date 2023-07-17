Adirondack Trust Co. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $354.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.22 and a 200-day moving average of $279.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

