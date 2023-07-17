Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 2,143 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,395,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after purchasing an additional 454,660 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

